Daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shares difficult news

The daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shared some difficult news over the weekend.

Angelique Anne Bollettieri, Nick’s daughter, shared on Facebook Saturday that Nick is likely living his final days.

“Dad is close to transitioning to the next place but he is still here with us and hopes to make Thanksgiving. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers for peaceful remaining time and wonderful journey, whenever that may be. We love you Daddy,” she wrote.

Some rumors circulated on Sunday that Bollettieri had died, but his family disputed that.

Bollettieri is 91 and famous among tennis fans. He was a tennis instructor in the 1960s and ’70s. In 1978, he opened the famous Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy.

Bollettieri’s academy was the first of its kind in the U.S. It served as a boarding school for prospects who were serious about developing their tennis skills. Some of Bollettieri’s most famous students include Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and Monica Seles, all who became ranked No. 1 in the world.

Bollettieri’s academy was purchased by agency IMG in 1987. IMG used Bollettieri’s model to build similar academies in other sports. The resulting product became the sports factory in Bradenton, Fla. known nationally as IMG Academy.

Bollettieri, who was known for being a demanding coach who played favorites and was tough on his students, was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.