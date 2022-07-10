Nick Kyrgios had hilarious description of heckling fan

Nick Kyrgios was upset with an unruly fan during his Wimbledon final match against Novak Djokovic on Sunday. He had a hilarious way of describing the heckler when pleading for her to be ejected from the All England Club.

During a changeover in the third set, Kyrgios complained to chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein that he had an issue with a spectator and was not being taken seriously.

“She’s distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final,” Kyrgios said. “There’s no other bigger occasion. You didn’t believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game. Why’s she still here? She’s drunk out of her mind in the first row speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable?”

Lichtenstein told Kyrgios that the behavior is not acceptable and to point the fan out. Kyrgios described the woman as “the one who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, bro.” Here’s the video of the exchange:

"She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks." Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mhDw7M2Zbd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 10, 2022

Kyrgios is known for having a temper. He very much lived up to that reputation during his first ever major final. When he wasn’t complaining to the chair umpire about fan behavior, he was berating his own box for not showing enough support.