Novak Djokovic makes interesting admission about his next coach

Novak Djokovic made an interesting admission about his next tennis coach.

Djokovic announced big news this week when he revealed that he and coach Goran Ivanesevic were parting ways.

Djokovic revealed that he and Ivanesevic had split after working together since 2018.

“I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo. In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?

“Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid. In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on… for many years. And – that tournament never stops for us,” Djokovic wrote.

On Thursday in Belgrade, Djokovic spoke with the media about “Legend,” a documentary about the mentor of his juniors years, Nikki Pilic. While talking with the media, Djokovic revealed that he doesn’t have a new coach lined up yet. Moreover, he said he’s not even sure that he will be hiring a new coach.

The 36-year-old Serbian lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open. He lost in the third round at Indian Wells to Luca Nardi. And he lost in the quarterfinals at the United Cup in Australia prior to the Aussie Open. The results Djokovic was hoping for this year weren’t there, which likely led to the change. What’s interesting to see is whether Djokovic will hire a new coach as he navigates the later part of his career.