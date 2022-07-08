Novak Djokovic says he inhaled ‘magic potion’ in viral video

Novak Djokovic came from behind to defeat Cam Norrie and reach the Wimbledon final on Friday, but a lot of people were talking about his previous match after the victory. Why? They still want to know what was in the bottle.

Between sets in his round of 16 match against Tim van Rijthoven on Sunday, Djokovic was seen inhaling some sort of substance from a water bottle. He first gestured toward his box with what appeared to be his way of asking, “Is now the right time?” You can see the video below:

I would very much like to know what was in this bottle. It certainly wasn’t liquid, and he gestured to his coach before inhaling it. Very odd. pic.twitter.com/bBG62BOMFh — Damian Reilly (@DamianReilly) July 5, 2022

That clearly did not look like liquid, so what was it? Sources at Wimbledon told The Telegraph that there have not been any concerns about doping or illegal substances. Instead, it appears Djokovic was inhaling some sort of unmixed energy drink or pre-workout powder.

“You wouldn’t really get any benefit from doing it mid-match, but I’m sure this is isotonic,” one source explained. “A lot of players have started eating powder, even pre-workout isotonic powder. They’ve started eating it without water. It’s mainly pre-workout stuff because it gives them a buzz. I imagine it’s disgusting in the throat. It’s weird, but it’s what they are doing.”

When asked on Friday, Djokovic referred to the substance as his “magic potion.” He said he cannot reveal what it is now but will in time.

Full quote: “Magic potion, that’s all I can say. It helps. You’ll find out soon but I can’t speak about it now. But you’ll find out soon.” — Laura Scott (@LauraScott__) July 8, 2022

Djkovic has won 27 consecutive matches at the All England Club. He certainly is not going to change his routine now, and he even seems to be enjoying the mystique behind his “magic potion.”