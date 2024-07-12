Novak Djokovic breaks out the violin celebration at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic continues to make the mock violin part of his celebration repertoire at Wimbledon.

Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in their semifinal match at Wimbledon to reach the final. After his match, Djokovic used his racquet as he pretended to play the violin toward the crowd.

Novak Djokovic breaks out the violin for the Wimbledon crowd. 👀🎻#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Ajtm7scZCc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 12, 2024

The violin celebration is done by Djokovic for his daughter Tara, who began playing the instrument about six months ago.

“That was for Tara. My [daughter] has been playing violin for some time already, six months, and we agreed that I would celebrate that way,” Djokovic said this week.

"That's for Tara. My daughter has been playing violin for six months already, and we agreed that I would celebrate that way." Novak Djokovic, on his already iconic violin celebration 🎻 pic.twitter.com/5rCFreuZA3 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) July 9, 2024

The move could be seen as patronizing to the fans with whom he has clashed, but Djokovic says that is not the case.

Djokovic has now reached his 37th grand slam final. He is hoping to capture his 8th Wimbledon title and will face Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday in a rematch of last year’s final.