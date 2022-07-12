Novak Djokovic’s wife hits back at judgmental NY Times tennis reporter

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena hit back at a New York Times tennis reporter on Sunday after her husband won Wimbledon.

Djokovic was asked after his Wimbledon win about his vaccination status ahead of the US Open. Djokovic said he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has no plans to get vaccinated. Given the current travel restrictions in the U.S., Djokovic would not be allowed to enter the country to compete in the US Open.

While sharing the news, Rothenberg labeled Djokovic “an anti-vax posterboy.”

Unless there is a swift change in US immigration law, #Wimbledon will be Djokovic’s last Grand Slam event of the year. US requires vaccination for foreigners to enter, and Djokovic has firmly said he has ruled out getting vaccinated, entrenching himself as an anti-vax posterboy. https://t.co/STCVNUI3oL — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 10, 2022

Jelena took exception to Rothenberg’s characterization of her husband and politely pointed that out. Rothenberg replied that despite Djokovic never expressing negative sentiment towards others taking the vaccine, the tennis star not taking the vaccine for himself makes him an “anti-vax” icon anyway.

I understand that it's his choice, but I also am saying that his decision to be so firmly against the vaccines that it limits his ability to play tournaments has made him, unwittingly or not, into a huge icon of the anti-vax movement. I saw this very clearly during Australia. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 10, 2022

Jelena expressed that Rothenberg was creating a “judgmental narrative” that fits his agenda. Rothenberg replied that he would accept the “judgmental” label, saying he believes those who did not take a COVID vaccine were not acting “responsibly.”

I can accept judgmental. I believe every citizen, especially public figures, had a duty to act responsibly with public health actions and messaging during the pandemic, and as someone who has covered Novak as the influential champion he is, he repeatedly disappointed me deeply. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 10, 2022

Djokovic’s vaccination choice has already cost him the chance to win one grand slam. He was deported from Australia earlier this year despite his best efforts to fight the country’s rules. The deportation prevented him from competing in his best major — the Australian Open — which Rafael Nadal won to break a three-way tie for the grand slam record. Nadal also won the French Open to increase his major total to 22. Djokovic is sitting at 21 after winning Wimbledon and would have had a great shot to tie Nadal if allowed to play in the US Open.

One prominent tennis figure thinks politicians need to get out of the way and let Djokovic compete.

H/T OutKick