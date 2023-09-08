Protesters cause big delay in Coco Gauff-Karolina Muchova match

Protesters caused a delay during the semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova at the US Open on Thursday night.

Muchova was getting ready to serve down 4-6, 0-1 in the match when there was a disturbance inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. A few environmental activists wearing “end fossil fuels” shirts would not stop chanting.

Coco Gauff’s US Open semi-final against Karolina Muchova halted by climate change protestors in the stands. #usopen pic.twitter.com/qded3qEYBN — Matt Majendie (@mattmajendie) September 8, 2023

Play was put on hold in the meantime.

Looks like they just booted the third guy but security and NYPD are still at the seats pic.twitter.com/ZG5n3gmXZu — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) September 8, 2023

Both players went to their chairs on the sidelines. Muchova sought medical attention, while Gauff was seen noshing on some fruit, talking with her coaches, and hitting some serves to stay loose.

Muchova went into the locker room first, while Gauff spoke with her coaches, seeking advice on what to do. Gauff could be heard talking about the situation, saying something like it was a hostage situation.

Coco Gauff spoke to her team about the delay because of the protesters: “They said they’re on the phone negotiating… like this is a hostage situation.” pic.twitter.com/gZuaLsolsr — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

Gauff eventually cleared off the court and joined Muchova in the locker room.

Coco Gauff is sitting by the warm-up bikes with her team during this protest delay at the US Open. It’s been 25 minutes since the last point was played. pic.twitter.com/zL1SyC4p75 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

ESPN’s announcers speculated that one of the three protesters would not leave the stadium. About 15 law enforcement officers were gathered around the person, who apparently glued his feet to the cement.

Eventually, the final protester cleared out of the area after the match went well over 35 minutes between points.