Roger Federer admits playing career could be over in surgery announcement

Roger Federer admitted he might not be able to return to professional tennis after announcing a third surgery on his ailing right knee.

In an Instagram message to fans, Federer said doctors recommended he undergo surgery for his mid- to long-term health. Federer said the procedure would keep him “out of the game for many months.” He further added that he was undergoing the surgery to give himself a chance to play again, but admitted there was no guarantee he would be able to do that.

“I want to be healthy. I want to be running around later, as well, again, and I want to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form,” Federer said. “I am realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it.”

Federer turned 40 last week, backing up his point about how difficult extended rehab will be at his age. You wouldn’t bet against him: he came back from a previous knee surgery to win three Grand Slams in two years, and also became the oldest ATP world No. 1 in 2018, complete with a joke to mark the occasion.

Federer can certainly make a comeback. At his age, though, it’s going to be a very big ask for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.