Trinity Rodman is dating tennis player Ben Shelton

Trinity Rodman debuted her new relationship on Monday, and her new boyfriend is also a top American athlete.

American tennis player Ben Shelton confirmed a relationship with Rodman on Monday in an Instagram photo. The two posed together in the final photo of Shelton’s slideshow.

Jun 27, 2023; Carson, California, USA; USWNT forward Trinity Rodman, the daughter of Dennis Rodman (not pictured), during Women’s World Cup media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rodman seemed to confirm the implied relationship in a comment on the post.

“Shooters shoot I guess,” she wrote.

Rodman and Shelton sparked some rumors earlier in March, when they took part in a TikTok trend together that alluded to shooting one’s shot. The subtle move was apparently a soft launch for the relationship, based on what Rodman wrote in response to the Instagram reveal.

Shelton and Rodman are certainly an American sports power couple. Shelton reached No. 12 in the ATP Tour rankings in the first week of March, a new career high, and has already reached a US Open semifinal. He also reached the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year, and has two ATP Tour wins to his name, most recently in April 2024.

Rodman, the daughter of Hall of Fame basketball player Dennis Rodman, plays for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit. She has made 46 appearances for the US Women’s National Team, scoring 10 goals. She scored three goals for the US team in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and is regarded as one of the top women’s soccer players in the world.