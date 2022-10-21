Roger Federer could have new gig lined up for Wimbledon

Roger Federer has retired from professional tennis, but that does not mean he is done with the game. He may actually have an interesting role for next year’s Wimbledon event.

According to The Sun in the UK, BBC commentator Sue Barker has hinted that Federer is lined up for a commentary role on the network during Wimbledon next year. Barker apparently dropped the hint during her show “Calling The Shots” at Kingston’s Rose Theatre.

Indeed, Federer said last month at the Laver Cup that he was open to doing TV work.

“I always thought I’ll never go on the journalist side or that commentary would never be a thing for me, but six months ago I was thinking, ‘Oh, you know what? Commentating the odd match or giving back in this way, if I guess I could imagine it maybe,'” Federer said.

In addition to giving back to tennis, Federer sees another positive to serving as a commentator.

“It’s just a way to maybe be around matches and players and people. And, you know, I like it. Sometimes when you’re a past player, you need a purpose to come back to a tournament as well. So that could be one option.”

The 41-year-old won 20 majors during his career. Wimbledon was his best event as he won it eight times, which makes it a natural place for him to serve as a commentator. Plus, traveling to London would be easy for him from his home country of Switzerland.

Federer played at Wimbledon in 2021 and then not again until his farewell at the Laver Cup in September.