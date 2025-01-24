 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 24, 2025

Sisters go viral at Australian Open after wearing matching outfits

January 24, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

Article Tags

Alena KovackovaAnnika PenickovaJana KovackovaKristina Penickova

Sisters wore matching outfits during the junior Australian Open

Two pairs of sisters squared off in the semifinals of the girls’ junior doubles at the Australian Open, and their outfits took the internet by storm.

Annika and Kristina Penickova, twin sisters from the United States, faced off against fellow sisters Alena and Jana Kovackova at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Both pairs of sisters wore matching outfits.

A video of the four players standing at the net in their matching outfits before the match went viral.

That is an image you may never see again in a competitive tennis match.

The Penickova sisters won the match 5-7, 6-1 and 11-9. The No. 6 seeds then defeated No. 2 seeds Emerson Jones of Australia and Hannah Klugman of Great Britain on Friday to capture the girls’ doubles title.