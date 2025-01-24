Sisters go viral at Australian Open after wearing matching outfits

Two pairs of sisters squared off in the semifinals of the girls’ junior doubles at the Australian Open, and their outfits took the internet by storm.

Annika and Kristina Penickova, twin sisters from the United States, faced off against fellow sisters Alena and Jana Kovackova at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Both pairs of sisters wore matching outfits.

A video of the four players standing at the net in their matching outfits before the match went viral.

Oddly satisfying: Two sisters, Alena and Jana Kovackova, dressed the exact same, facing two twin sisters, Annika and Kristina Penickova, dressed the exact same 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️pic.twitter.com/6sT04SjFiE — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 23, 2025

That is an image you may never see again in a competitive tennis match.

The Penickova sisters won the match 5-7, 6-1 and 11-9. The No. 6 seeds then defeated No. 2 seeds Emerson Jones of Australia and Hannah Klugman of Great Britain on Friday to capture the girls’ doubles title.