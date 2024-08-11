16-year-old U.S. Olympian Quincy Wilson had funniest post after winning gold

Quincy Wilson is now an Olympic gold medalist at just 16 years old, but he is still keeping everything in perspective.

Wilson, the American sprinter, has been a breakout star at this year’s Paris Olympics for his exploits at such a young age. He became the youngest man to ever compete for the United States at the Olympics by participating in the prelimimary heats for the 4×400 relay race. Though Wilson was not part of the four-man unit that raced in the men’s 4×400 final on Saturday, he still ended up with a gold medal when the U.S. went on to win with an Olympic record-setting time of 2:54.43.

TEAM USA SETS AN OLYMPIC RECORD & WINS GOLD IN THE 4X400pic.twitter.com/pbzWR4TscL — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 10, 2024

After the race, Wilson posed with his gold medal and shared a picture to X with an absolutely hilarious caption.

“Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks,” Wilson wrote along with a heartbreak emoji.

Dang, I really got school in 2 and a half weeks #Gold #OlympicGamesParis pic.twitter.com/58xEJBMQWi — Quincy “Q” Wilson (@QuincyWilson5) August 11, 2024

Wilson, who does not even turn 17 until next January, is about to begin his junior year of high school. He currently attends Bullis School in his home state of Maryland.

By the time the 2028 Olympics roll around, Wilson will not even be of legal drinking age yet. But Wilson, who already entered the Paris Olympics as the American high school record holder in the both the indoor 400-meter race as well as the outdoor 400-meter race, is putting himself on the map as just a teenager. The best is still to come for Wilson (even if he will have plenty of homework to do in the meantime).