Sha’Carri Richardson avoids reporters after disappointing showing

Sha’Carri Richardson looked to bounce-back this week after losing her berth in the Olympics last year, but that’s not what happened.

In a moment that left the athletic world in utter shock, Richardson failed to advance in the women’s 100 meter at the U.S. Track and Field Championships on Thursday. She finished with a time of just 11.31, which was well short of her finish earlier this month in New York (10.85).

Wow, in a mind blowing surprise at USA championships, Sha’Carri Richardson doesn’t advance to the semifinals in the womens 100m. Finishing 23 out of 31 runners. pic.twitter.com/TGPo63Mx9e — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 24, 2022

Following the race, the 22-year-old Richardson wasn’t interested in speaking with the media. She rushed past a group of reporters without even acknowledging they were there.

While some may view that as a bad look, Richardson was undoubtedly dealing with an intense level of personal frustration. She’s a far better athlete and runner than she displayed on Thursday, and she likely just needed a few moments to herself.

The good news for Richardson is that she can still quality for worlds by finishing top three in the women’s 200 meters on Saturday, which she had won in New York with a time of 22.38.