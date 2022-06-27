Sha’Carri Richardson lashes out at media after bad race

Sha’Carri Richardson lashed out at the media on Sunday after her latest disappointing finish.

Richardson finished with a time of 22.47 and placed 10th in the semifinals of the women’s 200m final at the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday. She failed to qualify for the finals and will not represent Team USA at the World Championships in July.

The disappointing finish in the semis of the 200m came days after Richardson ranked 23rd out of 31 competitors in the 100m event and failed to advance to the semis. Richardson avoided the media after that showing.

After being eliminated from the 200m event on Sunday, Richardson initially avoided reporters. But she later returned to the media area and delivered a terse message about being disrespected. Then she walked away.

“What I have to say, you all can take this interview and do whatever you want with it. I’m coming to speak not on just my behalf, but all athletes’ behalf … that when you guys do interviews, y’all should respect athletes more,” Richardson said. “Y’all should understand them coming from whether they’re winning, whether they’re losing, whatever the case may be … athletes deserve way more respect than what y’all just come and throw cameras into their faces. Understand how an athlete operates and then ask your questions. Then be more understanding of the fact that they are still human … no matter just of the fact that y’all are just trying to get something to put out an article to make a dollar. Thank you.”

Richardson’s actions are more evidence of poor sportsmanship and someone who doesn’t know how to process her failings. Richardson finished first in the 100m at the United States Olympic Trials last year. Now she’s not even making the finals of the 100m or 200m a year later.

Richardson used to love all the attention when she was performing well. Now she’s taking aim at the media when things aren’t going well for her.

Keep in mind, this is the same woman who also demands attention on the track.

“Whenever I step on a track, win, lose or draw, I want all eyes on me,” Richardson said in a past interview.

It’s fashion track queen Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii ! “Whenever I step onna track, I want all eyes on me, win, lose or draw.” And as all queens should, she’s standing at the forefront of better treatment for athletes 👑 Keep the fire looks coming boo ❤️😉#USATFOutdoors pic.twitter.com/EHQW1L7vlq — Katelyn ✨ (@kxnaomi) June 26, 2022

You can’t demand attention and eyeballs when things are going well and then complain about receiving negative attention when things are going poorly. But Richardson appears to want to have it both ways and scolds the media for not following along.