Sha’carri Richardson has message for haters after last-place finish in 100 m

Sha’carri Richardson offered a message to her haters after losing in the 100 m on Saturday at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore.

Richardson was participating in her first event since being found ineligible for the 100 m at the Olympics due to a positive marijuana test. She raced in the 100 m event on Saturday and finished last in the field of nine.

It was a poor showing for Richardson, but she didn’t seem to be too shaken. Richardson said it was a “great return” to the sport and that she wasn’t upset with herself.

“This is one race. I’m not done. Count me out if you want to … talk all the s— you want! ‘Cuz I’m here to stay. I’m not done. I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game ever. Can’t nobody ever take that from me! Congratulations to the winners … but they’re not done seeing me yet!” Richardson said in a postrace interview with NBC.

With an attitude like that, she will be back. Detractors better get their laughs in now, because they might not have much more of an opportunity to do so.