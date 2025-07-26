Bubba the Love Sponge shares what Hulk Hogan’s biggest mistake was

Hulk Hogan died on Thursday at the age of 71, which unfortunately proved Bubba the Love Sponge right about what he had said.

Bubba the Love Sponge is a longtime radio personality who used to be close friends with Hogan, who was the best man at the radio personality’s wedding to ex-wife Heather. Bubba, real name Todd Clem, had a falling out with Hogan after the infamous sex tape of Hulk with Heather was published online in 2012.

Bubba still has some connections to Hulk and the Hulkster’s family, which led him to report last month that Hulk was in bad health. Others downplayed or disagreed with the reports, but Bubba was unfortunately proven correct.

Bubba has been discussing Hogan on his radio show since the former wrestler’s death. On his show Friday, Bubba even shared what he thought was Hogan’s biggest mistake — divorcing his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel.

“Hogan’s biggest mistake — and he would be alive today because I knew her — and she was the salt of the earth. And she took care of him, and she kept him on track with regards to not doing a lot of drinking and a lot of dumb stuff … Jennifer, his second wife, was just an absolute godsend. She was a remarkable woman,” Bubba said of McDaniel.

“She cooked for him. He ate so clean and was in such great shape. She knew all of his medications — she knew everything. And I don’t know why he divorced her, because she’s still a smokeshow, and she’s just so nice and took care of him.

“In my opinion, had he still been with Jennifer, she would not have let this condition go so long.”

Hulk Hogan made plenty of mistakes—but Bubba says this was the biggest one.



“It wasn’t in the ring. It was losing Jennifer.”



Would Hogan be better off if they never split? pic.twitter.com/igGVAPn9uN — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) July 25, 2025

Hogan was married to McDaniel from 2010-2021. She was his third wife. He was married to Linda Claridge from 1983-2009 before divorcing her and marrying McDaniel. His most recent was Sky Blaze, whom he married in 2023.