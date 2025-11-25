Brock Lesnar had embarrassing fall during his WWE entrance

Brock Lesnar lost a lot of cool points on Monday as he made his entrance during this week’s edition of WWE Raw.

Lesnar was supposed to be the major draw to close out the show at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. He came out of the tunnel to his signature music and fiery background graphics. However, his air of intimidation dissipated instantly the moment he slipped as his entrance pyrotechnics were triggered.

Never in the 20+ years of Brock Lesnar’s entrances has this happened. 🤣🤣 move over Titus worldslide we have a new greatest botch of all time #wweraw



pic.twitter.com/d6KmwPDBxD — Tanny Wrestling 🔥 (@TannyWrestling) November 25, 2025

The man nicknamed the “beast incarnate” looked anything but an unstoppable force due to the slip-up. The 48-year-old looked every bit his age as he stumbled in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Lesnar did a decent job of recovering from the gaffe. He did a full backward roll and got back to his feet in one quick motion. He placed his cowboy hat on ally Bron Breakker’s head as he laughed off the misstep.

After shaking off the embarrassing moment, Lesnar teamed up with Breaker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre in an all-out brawl against Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and The Usos.

The show ended with Lesnar and Reigns trading blows, but the final moment was overshadowed by the unscripted tumble that spread like wildfire on the internet.