Google had the best tribute ever for John Cena

Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; John Cena (green shirt) returns to WWE after Roman Reigns (black pants) and Edge (not pictured) battled for the WWE Universal Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Google paid tribute to John Cena in an awesome way to acknowledge his final WWE appearance on Saturday.

Cena took part in his last WWE match Saturday, prompting many tributes about his career. One of them came from Google, which displayed a hand for anyone who searched for Cena’s name.

Clicking on the hand would cause it to mimic Cena’s famous “you can’t see me” hand gesture, an allusion to his longtime catchphrase.

Cena initially announced his retirement in July of 2024. The 48-year-old lost his final match to Gunther by tapping out in what many fans found to be an unsatisfying ending. He did ultimately receive a standing ovation from the Washington, D.C. crowd, but it was not the first time fans found some aspect of Cena’s farewell tour to be a letdown.

During his two-decade run in WWE, Cena won the championship a record 17 times, making him the most decorated champion in WWE history. He parlayed his success there into a successful acting career. Google’s tribute was a very fitting one in light of all his accomplishments.

