Ronda Rousey finally addresses Sandy Hook matter

Ronda Rousey addressed her past promotion of a Sandy Hook conspiracy theory on Friday, days after the matter resurfaced in a fairly messy Reddit Q&A.

In 2013, Rousey, a budding UFC star at the time, shared a video to her Twitter page that promoted a conspiracy theory about the Sandy Hook shooting. Rousey said that the video was “extremely interesting, and must-watch,” though she quickly issued an apology for sharing the video one day later. The matter appeared largely forgotten, but it came up frequently on Tuesday when she did a Reddit Q&A to promote her new graphic novel.

After the controversy resurfaced, Rousey issued another, lengthier apology on social media regarding the video she shared 11 years ago.

“I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity, I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it. I still do,” Rousey wrote. “I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so sorry for the hurt I caused. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you’ve endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I’ve regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die.”

Rousey retired from MMA in 2016 and has since embarked on a successful professional wrestling career. She retired from that in 2023, but made a brief comeback late last year.