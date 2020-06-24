Terri Runnels accuses Brock Lesnar of flashing his penis at her

Brock Lesnar has been accused of sexual harassment by a well-known wrestling personality.

Terri Runnels, who was known for being a WWE diva/wrestling manager/TV host, talked about the incident during a recent podcast interview.

Runnels was a guest on “Kee on Sports” and was asked about Sable (real name Rena Greek), who is married to Lesnar. Runnels said she did not have respect for Sable as a mother/family person, and said she didn’t like the way Sable left then-husband Marc Mero for Lesnar. That led her to dish on Lesnar, for whom she says she does not have much respect.

“Brock did something that if it was in today’s day and time … he showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits. … I would have much rather him not be so disrespectful of a female that’s been in this business for as long as I have been. At that time, he knew he was gonna have a lot of power — that they were gonna give him the strap — but at that point, I’d been in this business a long time, I have respect. And what he did was very very wrong — from a respect standpoint, from a sexual harassment standpoint — it was wrong,” Runnels said.

Runnels then went on to take a dig at Lesnar’s “manly bits”, which she described as not impressive and looking like a “pink feeder mouse.”

Runnels, 53, also made the same accusation against Lesnar in 2004. There is speculation that the alleged incident took place at the 2002 Insurrextion pay-per-view event.

Lesnar and Sable have been married since 2006. The 42-year-old wrestler remains signed with WWE and has fought in MMA, where he became the UFC heavyweight champion. He reportedly had a heated altercation with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.