Vince McMahon issues statement in response to Netflix documentary

A new Netflix documentary that follows Vince McMahon’s life and career is set to be released on Wednesday, and it is safe to say the six-part series does not paint McMahon in a very positive light.

McMahon issued a statement on Monday addressing his portrayal in the “Mr. McMahon” documentary series. The WWE co-founder and former chairman said he does not regret participating in the project but criticized the producers for creating a “deceptive narrative” with editing tactics.

“I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons,” McMahon wrote. “Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the “Mr. McMahon” character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.

“A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out of context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers’ perception and support a deceptive narrative.

“In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, ‘Mr. McMahon.’

“I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story.”

In 2022, McMahon stepped away from running WWE after a Wall Street Journal report said that the wrestling boss was being investigated by WWE for signing a $3 million non-disclosure agreement with former employee Janel Grant. McMahon was sued by Grant earlier this year, but Grant agreed to put the lawsuit on hold amid a federal investigation.

Grant has claimed McMahon passed her around WWE for sexual purposes in exchange for her advancing her career and having job protection. As he alluded to in his statement on Monday, McMahon has said he is only guilty of having a consensual affair with Grant.

The “Mr. McMahon” Netflix documentary was directed by Chris Smith, who also directed “Tiger King” and produced by Bill Simmons, among others.