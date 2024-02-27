Wrestling legend Ole Anderson dies at 81

Professional wrestling legend Ole Anderson has died.

Friends and family members on Monday confirmed the news of Anderson’s death. Anderson, whose real name is Alan Rogowski, was 81.

Anderson is best known for being one of the members of the original “Four Horsemen” along with storyline brother Arn Anderson, Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard. The group first wrestled in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and later World Championship Wrestling.

Flair shared a couple of tributes to Anderson on social media.

“I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace My Friend!” Flair wrote.

Known for being one of the best heels in wrestling history, Anderson feuded with Dusty Rhodes, The Rock ‘N Roll Express, The Road Warriors and other popular wrestling figures.

Anderson retired in 1987 but returned two years later with a revised version of the Four Horseman that featured popular wrestler Sting as Blanchard’s replacement. The group was together for a short time before Anderson retired again and became head of the WCW booking committee.