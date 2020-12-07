WWE stars Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins announce birth of first child

WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins postponed their marriage earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they still celebrated a major milestone together.

Lynch announced on Instagram Monday that she and Rollins have welcomed their first child.

“Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew,” Lynch wrote.

Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, announced back in May that she was relinquishing the RAW Women’s Championship due to her pregnancy. Rollins last wrestled at the Survivor Series on Nov. 22 and was said to be taking time off with the baby on the way.

Lynch is 33. Rollins (real name Colby Lopez) is 34. The two announced over a year ago that they were in a relationship and got engaged in August. They have not indicated when their wedding will be held.