WWE legend Sid Vicious dies – dead at 63

Former WWE and WCW wrestler Sid Vicious has died.

Vicious, whose real name was Sid Eudy, had been battling cancer. He was 63. Eudy’s son, Gunnar Eudy, shared the news in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” Gunnar wrote. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed.”

Eudy, who was also known as “Sycho Sid” during his career, began wrestling professionally in the 1980s. The 6-foot-9 enforcer made his WCW debut in 1989. He went on to become a WWF champion twice and WCW champion twice. Eudy was famously a member of Ric Flair’s “Four Horsemen” in the early-1990s.

Eudy headlined WrestleMania VIII as “Sid Justice” with a match against Hulk Hogan in 1992. He headlined the event again in his second stint as a WWF champion and fought The Undertaker at WrestleMania 13 in 1997.

Sid, an Arkansas native, wrestled until 2017, when he had his final match against Paul Rosenberg in Great North Wrestling.