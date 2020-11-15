Zelina Vega firing by WWE reportedly not a surprise

WWE announced on Friday evening that they had parted ways with wrestler/manager Zelina Vega, and apparently the move did not come as a surprise to some.

The 29-year-old was running afoul of WWE’s rules against third-party platform profiles. She was running an unauthorized Twitch account and OnlyFans page. The WWE wants to approve platform use by their personalities so that they can get a cut of the revenues.

Ringside News reported on Saturday that some within WWE could see the move coming. Vega was viewed by some as “jobbed out” on television. They also recognizes she wasn’t managing anyone.

We've aske around about Zelina Vega's release, and while it is a bad situation, we've spoken to some who were not surprised, and they saw it coming. We'll have full details coming soon on @ringsidenews_ — Steve Carrier of Ringside News (@steve_carrier) November 14, 2020

Interestingly, we noted Friday that Vega’s firing by WWE came 10 minutes after she sent a pro-union tweet. She sent the tweet after her being notified about her firing.

Vega and her husband Aleister Black were active on Twitch. Following her firing, Vega said she would be on her Twitch channel.

Vega was recently drafted to WWE’s SmackDown brand and has previously wrestled under the “RAW” and “NXT” brands.

Despite her firing, she expressed thanks to her fans and WWE.

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

Photo: Le presque Yes Mouvement/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0

(Tip via Big Daddy)