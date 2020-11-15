 Skip to main content
Zelina Vega firing by WWE reportedly not a surprise

November 14, 2020
by Larry Brown

Zelina Vega

WWE announced on Friday evening that they had parted ways with wrestler/manager Zelina Vega, and apparently the move did not come as a surprise to some.

The 29-year-old was running afoul of WWE’s rules against third-party platform profiles. She was running an unauthorized Twitch account and OnlyFans page. The WWE wants to approve platform use by their personalities so that they can get a cut of the revenues.

Ringside News reported on Saturday that some within WWE could see the move coming. Vega was viewed by some as “jobbed out” on television. They also recognizes she wasn’t managing anyone.

Interestingly, we noted Friday that Vega’s firing by WWE came 10 minutes after she sent a pro-union tweet. She sent the tweet after her being notified about her firing.

Vega and her husband Aleister Black were active on Twitch. Following her firing, Vega said she would be on her Twitch channel.

Vega was recently drafted to WWE’s SmackDown brand and has previously wrestled under the “RAW” and “NXT” brands.

Despite her firing, she expressed thanks to her fans and WWE.

Photo: Le presque Yes Mouvement/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0
(Tip via Big Daddy)

