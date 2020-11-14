Zelina Vega released by WWE 10 minutes after union tweet

The WWE acted swiftly by releasing Zelina Vega in response to a pro-union tweet she sent on Friday.

Vega, who had been with WWE since 2013, sent the following tweet at 5:46 pm ET on Friday:

I support unionization. — (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

Exactly 10 minutes later, WWE sent a tweet at 5:56 pm ET saying they had released her.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

There could have been multiple reasons for her release, and the timing of may have been coincidental. Perhaps the two sides came to the agreement about her release and each shared their sides around the same time.

The WWE has cracked down on its SuperStar wrestlers using unauthorized third-party platforms to build business and make money, such as Cameo, Mixer and Twitch. Vega and her husband Aleister Black were active on Twitch.

That likely explains why Vega told her Instagram followers “see you on Twitch.”

Vega was recently drafted to WWE’s SmackDown brand. She has also been part of the “RAW” and “NXT” brands.

Photo: Le presque Yes Mouvement/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0

(Tip via Big Daddy)