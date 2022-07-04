Video: Remix of Brian Windhorst doing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is incredible

Forget Kevin Durant. Forget the Utah Jazz. Forget the Brooklyn Nets. The real story of free agency so far has been Brian Windhorst.

The ESPN reporter went viral on Friday for a clip of him talking about the future of the Jazz. Windhorst talked about the Jazz like he was uncovering a mystery about the JFK assassination. People loved it even more when the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert just a few hours later.

Windhorst quickly became the subject of memes (see some here).

But the best video yet is a remix of Windhorst set to “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This video will knock your socks off.

That’s as good as it gets.

Windy deserves all the attention he’s receiving.

Now why is that? Because he gets his scoops right.