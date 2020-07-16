Video: Furkan Korkmaz has one ugly golf swing

Furkan Korkmaz is showing some promise as an NBA player. That’s good, because it’s apparent he has no future in golf.

Glenn Robinson III shared video on Wednesday of Korkmaz’s golf swing, and you really need to see it.

That swing is just … yikes. Maybe there’s something about Philadelphia 76ers players and terrible golf swings.

Korkmaz, 22, is averaging 9.7 points in 21.8 minutes per game this season. He’s averaging two three-pointers made per game and shooting just under 40 percent on the long ball for the season.