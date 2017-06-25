Adam Rosales sprints to fastest home run trot record (Video)

Yasiel Puig

Adam Rosales didn’t just trot around the bases on Sunday after hitting a home run. He full on sprinted around them.

In the top of the ninth inning, Rosales hit his fourth home run of the season to give the A’s a 4-2 lead over the White Sox. Afterward, the shortstop flew around the bases in less than 16 seconds to set an MLB Statcast record. Take a look below and don’t blink or you might miss Rosales.

Rosales certainly won’t be confused with Yasiel Puig or Manny Machado, who have both been criticized this season for slower than normal home run trots.