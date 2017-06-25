Adam Rosales sprints to fastest home run trot record (Video)
Adam Rosales didn’t just trot around the bases on Sunday after hitting a home run. He full on sprinted around them.
In the top of the ninth inning, Rosales hit his fourth home run of the season to give the A’s a 4-2 lead over the White Sox. Afterward, the shortstop flew around the bases in less than 16 seconds to set an MLB Statcast record. Take a look below and don’t blink or you might miss Rosales.
Run, @arosie7, run!
This trot clocked in at 15.88 seconds — topping his own #Statcast mark for over-the-fence HRs. https://t.co/PD5EaMW0V3 pic.twitter.com/9kEvGuO6da
— #Statcast (@statcast) June 25, 2017
Rosales certainly won’t be confused with Yasiel Puig or Manny Machado, who have both been criticized this season for slower than normal home run trots.