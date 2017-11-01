Carlos Beltran sheds tears after winning first World Series

An emotional Carlos Beltran couldn’t stop the tears from flowing after finally winning his first World Series.

The 40-year-old Houston Astros designated hitter, ending his 20th MLB season, cried on the field after his team clinched the title on Wednesday night.

Carlos Beltran, with tears running down his face, is finally a World Champion. pic.twitter.com/j1fuxvq1kh — Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) November 2, 2017

Beltran had come close many times before, having lost with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 and falling short in three other LCS appearances. While he wasn’t a huge contributor to the team on the field, he was a key veteran leader on a fairly young team of stars. He may be on his way to the Hall of Fame, and now he has a World Series ring to polish off his resume.