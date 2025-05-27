Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Chicago Sky skips national anthem again

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Angel Reese shoots during warmups
May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Sky seem to have made it a habit of skipping the national anthem.

The Sky did not come out for the playing of the national anthem prior to their season-opening game against the Indiana Fever on May 17. Fans had made the observation at the time of the game, and the matter drew some attention online.

The Sky were back in action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks and got creamed 93-58 to fall to 0-3. Not only were they beaten badly in the game, but Kelsey Plum also rubbed things in early on.

One fan who attended the game says that the Sky also exited the floor for the playing of the national anthem.

Nothing new for Angel Reese

Skipping the national anthem is nothing new for Angel Reese, who is in her second year on the Sky and the team’s most well-known player.

Last year, LSU received criticism for skipping the national anthem prior to their NCAA Tournament game against Iowa. Their coach, Kim Mulkey, denied that the move was intentional.

Louisiana’s governor was critical of the team for doing that and suggested scholarships should be threatened.

The Sky have begun this season 0-3 a year after going 13-27, which was their second-worst winning percentage in their franchise history.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!