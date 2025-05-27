Chicago Sky skips national anthem again

The Chicago Sky seem to have made it a habit of skipping the national anthem.

The Sky did not come out for the playing of the national anthem prior to their season-opening game against the Indiana Fever on May 17. Fans had made the observation at the time of the game, and the matter drew some attention online.

Chicago Sky didn’t come out for the anthem? Weird. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 17, 2025

The Sky were back in action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks and got creamed 93-58 to fall to 0-3. Not only were they beaten badly in the game, but Kelsey Plum also rubbed things in early on.

One fan who attended the game says that the Sky also exited the floor for the playing of the national anthem.

Took my daughter to an LA Sparks game yesterday. Memorial Day weekend and not one mention of it. Chicago Sky disappeared for the National Anthem like it was a fire drill.



But hey, we did get a firm reminder that hate speech won’t be tolerated. Phew. Would’ve hated to… — Jason Riley 🇺🇸 (@iamjasonriley) May 26, 2025

Nothing new for Angel Reese

Skipping the national anthem is nothing new for Angel Reese, who is in her second year on the Sky and the team’s most well-known player.

Last year, LSU received criticism for skipping the national anthem prior to their NCAA Tournament game against Iowa. Their coach, Kim Mulkey, denied that the move was intentional.

Louisiana’s governor was critical of the team for doing that and suggested scholarships should be threatened.

My mother coached women’s high school basketball during the height of desegregation, no one has a greater respect for the sport and for Coach Mulkey. However, above respect for that game is a deeper respect for those that serve to protect us and unite us under one flag !



It is… — Jeff Landry (@JeffLandry) April 2, 2024

The Sky have begun this season 0-3 a year after going 13-27, which was their second-worst winning percentage in their franchise history.