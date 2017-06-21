Dave Roberts calls out Dodgers fans over weak All-Star voting

The MLB All-Star Game may be meaningless to a lot of people, but Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is disappointed with the number of votes some of his players have received.

In particular, Roberts can’t understand how Corey Seager is not the leading vote-getter at shortstop for the National League. After Seager belted three home runs in the Dodgers’ 12-0 win over the New York Mets Tuesday night, Roberts did some campaigning.

Dave Roberts kind of called #Dodgers fans out. Can't understand how Corey Seager doesn't lead AS voting at SS "with this fan base" — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 21, 2017

Roberts said Seager is "no-brainer" to start at SS in ASG. Made case for 6 more #Dodgers – Kershaw, Jansen, Wood, Grandal, Turner, Bellinger — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) June 21, 2017

Seager is certainly a “no-brainer” to make the All-Star team, but Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart — who currently leads voting at the position — has made a pretty strong case to start. Cozart, who has missed time recently due to a quad injury, currently ranks ninth in the NL with a .320 batting average. The 31-year-old has nine home runs and 33 RBI to go along with an impressive .404 on-base percentage.

Seager, 23, has hit 12 home runs and has 38 RBI. He is hitting .293 and has 19 doubles compared to Cozart’s 16. Either player would be a reasonable choice to start.

The most surprising piece of Dodgers All-Star news is that left fielder Cody Bellinger has not cracked the top 15 in outfield voting. The 21-year-old is in his first MLB season and leads the NL with 22 home runs. He is hitting .270 with 49 RBI — a mark that ranks 10th in the NL at all positions.

Roberts’ overall point was that the Dodgers have a massive fan base, so he expects his players to have received more votes. We’ll see if his criticism inspires more fans to vote before the June 29 deadline.