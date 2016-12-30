Report: Teams unwilling to give Jason Hammel more than one year

Jason Hammel was expected to be one of the top pitchers in a weak free agent market, but apparently he is having trouble coming by long-term contract offers.

Fan Ran Sports’ John Perrotto says many teams are unwilling to give Hammel more than a one-year deal. There are two reasons for that. One is that teams are concerned about the elbow issues that led Hammel to be left off the Chicago Cubs’ postseason roster. The second is that some scouts believe Hammel’s stuff is declining.

Hammel, 34, is coming off three straight seasons of a sub-4.00 ERA. He went 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA last season.

It was telling that the Cubs declined his $12 million option for 2017 and instead chose to pay him a $2 million buyout.

The right-handed pitcher recently changed agents as he seeks a new deal.