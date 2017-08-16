Ad Unit
Report: Marlins open to Giancarlo Stanton trade talks

August 16, 2017
by Grey Papke

Now that they know who their next owners will be, the Miami Marlins can begin assessing the future of their franchise — and it’s not clear whether Giancarlo Stanton will be a part of it.

According to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports, the Marlins are now “willing to engage” in trade talks about Stanton, but nothing appears to be in the pipeline.

Stanton’s value may never be higher — he’s homered in six straight games and looks well on his way to a 50 home run season — and his huge contract has already cleared waivers. Still, that would only be one step toward making what would be a very difficult deal. There are questions as to whether the Marlins would pay some of Stanton’s salary and what the prospect return would be. There is very clear interest, but there’s a reason trades of this magnitude almost never happen in August. The offseason may be more realistic.

