Troubling bodycam footage emerges from Sha’Carri Richardson’s arrest

The bodycam footage from Sha’Carri Richardson’s arrest is painting a troubling picture.

Richardson, the United States sprinting star, was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in King County, Wash. on a charge of fourth-degree domestic violence against her boyfriend, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman. Surveillance video has since emerged of the incident showing Richardson following and shoving Coleman near a security checkpoint before throwing a pair of headphones at his head (see the footage here).

The police bodycam footage from Richardson’s arrest surfaced this week as well. The footage showed Richardson denying to officers that she got physical with Coleman. She then berated Coleman, who was standing off-camera, calling him a “coward” and a “liar” and saying that “this is the position that Christian Coleman puts me into.”

Also in the footage, Richardson claimed to have evidence on her phone that supposedly showed Coleman assaulting her. After Richardson was placed in handcuffs and led to an awaiting patrol car, she continued to blame her arrest on Coleman and said she was planning to press charges against him. She also told the officers that “I’m in a domestic violent relationship … I can show you proof of me being in a domestic violent relationship.” At one point, Richardson also said that “I’m not a criminal.”

You can watch the full 16-minute bodycam footage of Richardson’s arrest here.

The two-time Olympic medalist Richardson ended up spending about 19 hours in jail at the South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Wash. The case would subsequently be cleared though after Coleman declined to press charges against Richardson, stating that he did not want to be a victim.

Richardson, 25, and Coleman, 29, have been in a relationship for the last two years but only went public with their relationship several months ago. Speaking with reporters after the incident, Coleman defended Richardson and said that she should not have been arrested.

In a post to her Instagram Story earlier this week, Richardson said she was getting help in the wake of her arrest. She later posted a public apology to Coleman on her Instagram Story as well.