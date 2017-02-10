Ad Unit
Friday, February 10, 2017

Tigers players react to death of Mike Ilitch with tributes

February 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mike Ilitch

If you want to know how Detroit Tigers players felt about their late team owner Mike Ilitch, look no further than their social media channels.

Multiple current and former Tigers players honored Ilitch, who died on Friday at the age of 87, with tributes on Twitter.

From current stars Justin Verlander and J.D. Martinez to former players like C.J. Nitkowski and Ian Krol, Ilitch was praised by many. Here’s a look at some of the tweets:

Ilitch bought the Tigers in 1992. The team played in two World Series under his ownership but were unable to take home the championship.


