Tigers players react to death of Mike Ilitch with tributes

If you want to know how Detroit Tigers players felt about their late team owner Mike Ilitch, look no further than their social media channels.

Multiple current and former Tigers players honored Ilitch, who died on Friday at the age of 87, with tributes on Twitter.

From current stars Justin Verlander and J.D. Martinez to former players like C.J. Nitkowski and Ian Krol, Ilitch was praised by many. Here’s a look at some of the tweets:

Heartbroken hearing of Mr I's passing. He was a family man. A self made man. A giving man. An icon for our city and nation. #RIPMrIllitch — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) February 11, 2017

Mr. llitch RIP! The best owner I ever played for. The city of Detroit has lost a great man. You will be truly missed! #rip #gotigers — Gerald L Laird lll (@laird_lll) February 11, 2017

Sad to hear the news about Mr. I. I'm glad I got to meet him and be able to play for his team. #RIP — Jordan Zimmermann (@JZimmermann27) February 11, 2017

Mr. I was what every sports fan and player wanted in an owner. Loved his city and was driven to win. He left his mark and will be missed. — CJ Nitkowski (@CJNitkowski) February 11, 2017

RIP Mr I. Ive not been n ur organization long but I knew it was one I wanted to be a part of. We will rejoice in all u have done for Detroit — Daniel Norris (@DanielNorris18) February 11, 2017

Saddened to hear of Mr. Ilitch passing. He was a remarkable human and a champion for the city of Detroit. I am honored to play for his team. — James McCann (@JamesMcCann34) February 10, 2017

Sorry to hear about the passing of Mr. Ilitch. A great man who did so much for Detroit. Honored to have played under his ownership. — Ian Krol (@IanKrolTKB) February 11, 2017

Rest In Peace Mr. Ilitch. It's a sad day for all of Detroit. Forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me to put on a Tigers uniform — Guido Knudson (@GKnudson15) February 11, 2017

Ilitch bought the Tigers in 1992. The team played in two World Series under his ownership but were unable to take home the championship.