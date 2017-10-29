pixel 1
header
Monday, October 30, 2017

Twitter reacts to World Series going bananas with home runs

October 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

gas house gorillas

The 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros has been nothing short of incredible. The teams have combined for 22 home runs through five games, which is a World Series record.

Things got particularly crazy in the fifth inning when Cody Bellinger hit a 3-run home run to make it 7-4 in favor of the Dodgers. In the bottom half of the inning, Jose Altuve tied it back up with a 3-run shot of his own. Then two innings later, the Astros tied it up on a George Springer homer and opened things up with a 2-run shot by Carlos Correa.

Fans went nuts watching the game go back-and-forth. Those on Twitter reacted to all the big homers. Here’s a sample:

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus