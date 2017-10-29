Twitter reacts to World Series going bananas with home runs

The 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros has been nothing short of incredible. The teams have combined for 22 home runs through five games, which is a World Series record.

Things got particularly crazy in the fifth inning when Cody Bellinger hit a 3-run home run to make it 7-4 in favor of the Dodgers. In the bottom half of the inning, Jose Altuve tied it back up with a 3-run shot of his own. Then two innings later, the Astros tied it up on a George Springer homer and opened things up with a 2-run shot by Carlos Correa.

Fans went nuts watching the game go back-and-forth. Those on Twitter reacted to all the big homers. Here’s a sample:

Astros fans to George Springer after his game-tying HR: pic.twitter.com/qHSte71HXL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 30, 2017

Astros – Dodgers World Series summary pic.twitter.com/CVCL8KUWIw — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 30, 2017

"we now go live to the world series for an update" pic.twitter.com/IuSibahKFY — Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) October 30, 2017

So thankful they juiced the ball after I retired. So damn thankful. — dan haren (@ithrow88) October 30, 2017

AND YOU GET A HOME RUN!

AND YOU GET A HOME RUN!

AND YOU GET A HOME RUN!

AND YOU GET A HOME RUN!

AND YOU GET A HOME RUN!

AND YOU GET A HOME R pic.twitter.com/oLKIcFT6K8 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 30, 2017

All of us watching this Dodgers-Astros series… pic.twitter.com/y1yE4wRuaK — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 30, 2017

I can’t with this Home Run Derby Series anymore my emotions are really confused right now — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 30, 2017

HOLY CRAP. AGAIN!? — Jim Rome (@jimrome) October 30, 2017