Miami loses after committing terrible penalties against Syracuse

November 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jacolby George bumps an opponent

Miami lost to Syracuse 42-38 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday, and some terrible penalties hurt the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes were down 42-35 and had a 2nd-and-goal situation from the Syracuse 7 late in the fourth quarter. Miami receiver Jacolby George bumped an opponent after the play and was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The 15-yard penalty pushed Miami back to the 22 and hurt their chances of scoring a tying touchdown. They ended up settling for a field goal that made it 42-38.

Then on the ensuing drive, Miami needed a defensive stop against Syracuse. Syracuse had a 2nd-and-4 at the Miami 47 when Mishael Powell jumped offsides to give the Orange a first down. That effectively ended the game and allowed Syracuse to run out the clock on the win.

Miami was called for 9 penalties that cost them 77 yards in the game. The Hurricanes are now 10-2 and still hoping to receive a spot in the College Football Playoff.

