 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 30, 2024

Notre Dame’s Rylie Mills throws punch at USC player during game

November 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Rylie Mills throws a punch

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills got a little crazy during Saturday’s win over USC.

Mills was caught throwing a punch directly at the face mask of USC left guard Emmanuel Pregnon during the Fighting Irish’s 49-35 win over the Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pregnon was grabbing Mills’ leg on a play at the goal line. Upset over having his leg yanked, Mills punched Pregnon.

You always have to question the wisdom of punching someone who is wearing a helmet. Mills was obviously reacting in the moment and didn’t think things through.

Mills was lucky to avoid a penalty for his move. His Fighting Irish came out well ahead though with a 49-35 win over USC to finish the regular season 11-1.

Article Tags

Emmanuel PregnonRylie Mills
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus