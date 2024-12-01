Notre Dame’s Rylie Mills throws punch at USC player during game

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills got a little crazy during Saturday’s win over USC.

Mills was caught throwing a punch directly at the face mask of USC left guard Emmanuel Pregnon during the Fighting Irish’s 49-35 win over the Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

Pregnon was grabbing Mills’ leg on a play at the goal line. Upset over having his leg yanked, Mills punched Pregnon.

Want to see a guy throw a punch and get away with it?

I thought Notre Dame didn't believe in stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/U0J6aSy8Vf — Chris Dimino (@chrisdimino) November 30, 2024

Notre Dame’s Rylie Mills punches #USC LG Emmanuel Pregnon as he’s on the ground here tugging on Mills’ leg on Jayden Maiava’s TD keeper. 🎥 @Rivals_Jeff pic.twitter.com/nKRoqTwOCC — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) November 30, 2024

You always have to question the wisdom of punching someone who is wearing a helmet. Mills was obviously reacting in the moment and didn’t think things through.

Mills was lucky to avoid a penalty for his move. His Fighting Irish came out well ahead though with a 49-35 win over USC to finish the regular season 11-1.