Reasons for Charles Oakley’s outburst at James Dolan emerge

Former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected from MSG on Wednesday night and arrested after acting uncontrollably in the stands during a confrontation with security.

Reports have said that Oakley was yelling at Knicks owner James Dolan, and now there are some explanations for why he was so upset.

According to the New York Daily News’ Frank Isola, Oakley was yelling at Dolan and told to stop. He was asked to leave and was thrown out after not stopping.

Isola reports that Oakley is upset the team has not included him in its 70th anniversary celebration.

As Isola mentioned, the tension between Oakley and Dolan has been ongoing. In 2012, Oakley vented that he’s cried and tried to get a job with the Knicks.

In 2015, Oakley talked about his problems with Dolan. He said Dolan ignored him at the All-Star Game, so he asked commissioner Stern to set up a meeting between them.

“I want to know what I did to be hated so bad by an owner. The dad (Charles Dolan), I never heard him say nothing bad about me. I asked players I played with to go talk with (James Dolan). He said he don’t want to deal with me,” Oakley said two years ago.

It’s understandable that Oakley, who played 10 seasons for the Knicks from the late ’80s-’90s, would be upset over his treatment by the franchise, but his maniacal outburst is no way to handle things and certainly won’t improve his relationship with Dolan.