Heat to retire Chris Bosh’s jersey

The Chris Bosh-Miami Heat split wasn’t exactly the most amicable, but now it finally appears to have reached a happy ending of sorts.

The Heat and president Pat Riley announced on Tuesday that Bosh has officially been waived by the team and that his No. 1 jersey will be retired.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived forward Chris Bosh. https://t.co/iwEebEaDZz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 4, 2017

"The number “1” will never be worn by another player and we can't wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters." – Riley #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/Vx7dsX2Xdr — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 4, 2017

Bosh, the 11-time All-Star, played six years for the Heat and was instrumental to their four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2011 through 2014 and back-to-back championships. But his blood-clotting condition put his playing career to an abrupt halt and triggered an icy saga between Bosh and the Heat.

But the two sides are said to have mended their relationship in recent months, and they reached a special parting agreement where Bosh’s salary would come completely off the books not long after that. Now that the ordeal has drawn to a close, the Heat are now finally and rightfully free to honor one of the most important players in franchise history in appropriate fashion.