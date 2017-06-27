James Dolan considering firing Phil Jackson

Phil Jackson’s future with the New York Knicks is reportedly in question.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Tuesday that Knicks owner James Dolan is considering firing Jackson, who has served as team president for three seasons.

Woj says Dolan is concerned about Jackson’s plans to lead the Knicks considering the team president was entertaining trades for Kristaps Porzingis. Woj also reports that Dolan is questioning Jackson’s fitness to serve in his role as team president. Perhaps Dolan read this story talking about Jackson falling asleep during a prospect’s workout.

Jackson was hired by the Knicks a little over three years ago to run the team’s front office. He received a five-year, $60 million deal. At first he was operating in somewhat of a hands-off manner before realizing he needed to be in New York more often to do the job properly.

The Knicks have not won more than 32 games in a season since Jackson took over. His tenure has been marred by a series of bad decisions and controversies, ranging from head coach Derek Fisher’s issues with Matt Barnes, to butting heads with Carmelo Anthony, to players complaining about the triangle, and now to the Porzingis trade rumors. It doesn’t take much to see that the Knicks could use more stable leadership.