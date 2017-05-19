Jaylen Brown gets meme treatment after talking big before Game 2 blowout

It certainly didn’t take long for Jaylen Brown to get his slice of humble pie.

Prior to Friday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and his Boston Celtics, the rookie forward made some remarks about how he wasn’t intimidated by LeBron James (see here). Unfortunately for Brown, the Celtics went on to get thoroughly dismantled by James and the Cavs on Friday by the final of 130-86, and an image of him sulking on the bench quickly got the meme treatment.

Jaylen Brown before Game 2: "I have no fear whatsoever of LeBron." Jaylen Brown during Game 2: pic.twitter.com/A1iaj8bECk — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 20, 2017

Lebron stole the chain Jaylen Brown's mom gave him 😂 pic.twitter.com/XvVkkbjgMV — BLSD&Highly Flavored (@Chocolate_Gram) May 20, 2017

@AminESPN When you are sitting on toilet only to realize you are out of toilet paper… pic.twitter.com/4XZuGsrl4n — Anthony T. (@aataylorutsa) May 20, 2017

@AminESPN You checked those final grades for the semester. pic.twitter.com/pnqVqDWWVO — Chad Lee-Cannon (@Chad_Lee_Cannon) May 20, 2017

Jaylen Brown: "I'm not afraid of Lebron"

Lebron: "I'm nOT afRAiD of LeBRoN" pic.twitter.com/R62MKUI3XC — Coach Ortiz (@DraftOrtiz) May 20, 2017

@AminESPN when you roll up to the Chick-fil-a on a Sunday pic.twitter.com/BUHgazeyvg — Grey Satterfield (@gsatterfield45) May 20, 2017

@AminESPN when you thought you got Future tickets but Desiigner shows up pic.twitter.com/gjGoXtxpCu — Chris Pereira (@ChrisPereira) May 20, 2017

@AminESPN

When someone asks how many pairs of ZO2's you've sold. pic.twitter.com/qtRNxN1GSe — R8ed R (@unicornpapa) May 20, 2017

In fairness, Brown was the Celtics’ leading scorer on the evening with 19 points. But he finished with five personal fouls and looked largely overmatched on the defensive end, once again proving that if you come at The King, you better not miss.