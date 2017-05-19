Ad Unit
Jaylen Brown gets meme treatment after talking big before Game 2 blowout

by Darryn Albert

It certainly didn’t take long for Jaylen Brown to get his slice of humble pie.

Prior to Friday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and his Boston Celtics, the rookie forward made some remarks about how he wasn’t intimidated by LeBron James (see here). Unfortunately for Brown, the Celtics went on to get thoroughly dismantled by James and the Cavs on Friday by the final of 130-86, and an image of him sulking on the bench quickly got the meme treatment.

In fairness, Brown was the Celtics’ leading scorer on the evening with 19 points. But he finished with five personal fouls and looked largely overmatched on the defensive end, once again proving that if you come at The King, you better not miss.


