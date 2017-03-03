Ad Unit
Jeanie Buss gets restraining order to prevent brothers from ousting her as Lakers president

March 3, 2017
by Grey Papke

The battle for control of the Los Angeles Lakers between the Buss siblings has grown ugly.

Days after Jeanie Buss effectively fired Jim from his role with the organization, she has obtained a temporary restraining order against brothers Jim and Johnny to stop them from holding a meeting to elect a new board of directors without her. The proposed meeting was apparently an attempt to seize control of the organization from her, according to Nathan Fenno and Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times.

The Buss brothers had apparently planned to elect a new board that would have excluded Jeanie. The controlling owner of the franchise must sit on the board of directors, meaning Jeanie could have lost that title had her brothers succeeed. The organization as a whole is controlled by a family trust, which has the power to elect three of the board’s five members.

“This is no doubt the beginning and not the end of the game-playing,” Jeanie Buss’s attorney Adam Streisand told the Los Angeles Times. “They don’t have a legal leg to stand on. This is a legal strategy doomed for failure.”

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne further explained the legal wrangling.

Jeanie Buss instituted wide-ranging changes to the organization, replacing her brother with Magic Johnson and putting him in charge of basketball operations. The Buss brothers seem intent on looking to every possible avenue to undo those changes, and this is an indication that things could get very ugly quickly.


