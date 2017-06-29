Jimmy Butler reportedly recruiting Kyle Lowry to Timberwolves

He was just acquired by the team a week ago, but Jimmy Butler already appears to be hitting the recruiting trail for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In an appearance on KFAN’s “The Dan Barreiro Show” on Wednesday, Sporting News’ Mitch Lawrence said that Butler is recruiting Kyle Lowry, whom he played with on Team USA during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

“[Butler] is tight with Lowry,” said Lawrence. “He wanted Lowry to come to Chicago. That’s the guy you have to keep your eye on here starting on July 1st.

“He has talked to Lowry through their Team USA association about coming to Chicago,” Lawrence continued. “Now I heard he’s working on him about coming to Minnesota.”

Reports earlier this month had indeed suggested that the Timberwolves were targeting Lowry and other free agent point guards in the wake of the Butler trade. Lowry has also long been rumored to be considering a move to the Western Conference. Teaming up with Butler on an exciting young Minnesota roster could be just the right situation for the 31-year-old guard.

H/T SLAMonline