Lithuanian coach throws shade at LiAngelo, LaMaelo Ball

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are reportedly considering playing professional basketball overseas, and some rumors surfaced Tuesday indicating they have been offered contracts to play for a team in Lithuania. But when you hear what the coach of said team had to say about that, it’s hard to believe it’s true.

Arturs Stalberg, who coaches Lithuanian team Lietkabelis Panevezys, took a shot at the Ball family on Twitter in response to a report indicating LiAngelo and LaMelo could join his team.

We are all Lietkabelis Panevezys fans from now on… Hint: Arturs Stalbergs is the coach of the team… pic.twitter.com/bVNza5Xuyh — Yannis Psarakis (@YPsar) December 5, 2017

It would appear that even teams overseas don’t want to deal with the headaches the Ball family creates. Between LiAngelo’s recent shoplifting incident in China and the way LaVar Ball has been going after the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff, you can understand why.

LiAngelo is not considered much of an NBA prospect, so playing overseas may be his only option. LaMelo, only a high school junior, is viewed as having more potential, but LaVar recently pulled the 16-year-old out of high school and is homeschooling him. LaMelo also already has his own signature shoe, so it’s unclear if that would impact his NCAA eligibility.