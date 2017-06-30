NBA players react on Twitter to crazy Paul George trade

Free agency hadn’t even begun in the NBA, and there were major developments across the league. The highlight was Oklahoma City’s surprising acquisition of Paul George. Other news included Blake Griffin re-signing with the Clippers, Ricky Rubio’s trade to Utah, and the expectation that Jeff Teague would sign with Minnesota.

But it was the Paul George trade that caught everyone’s attention. Several NBA players immediately tweeted their reaction to the George trade, including many who noted how much stronger the Western Conference is getting now:

Allright can we just fusion the east and the west, it's gettin too unbalanced lol — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 1, 2017

West about to have some big all star snubs — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 1, 2017

Playoffs spots are opening up hehehehe #TheProcess — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2017

Then there were the others who were generally shocked:

OK Okc!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 1, 2017

Whoaa this about to get wild real quick #nba — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 1, 2017

— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay8) July 1, 2017

Can y'all chill, it's not even midnight yet — Lavoy Allen (@chefVOYardee) July 1, 2017

Few saw George ending up in OKC, including many of the league’s players.