Report: Paul George has ‘serious interest’ in trade to Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs may be making a run at Paul George, and they would reportedly be willing to trade for him even without a commitment beyond next season.

Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders reported on Thursday that the Spurs have a “real shot” at landing George, and the Indiana Pacers star is said to have mutual interest.

League sources peg Portland and San Antonio as the newest serious players in the Paul George race. Spurs said to have a real shot at him. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 22, 2017

Same source said Paul George would have serious interest in Spurs but would not commit to stay beyond the season. — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 22, 2017

The belief remains that Paul intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers when he becomes a free agent next summer, but Kyler notes that the Spurs are committed to contending with the Golden State Warriors next season and would not be deterred by the thought of “renting” George for a year.

Not the case. Spurs willing to go all in on a run at Warriors. https://t.co/NR7nLL7ESO — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 22, 2017

The Spurs don’t pick until No. 29 in Thursday night’s draft, so it’s unclear what type of package they would be able to offer Indiana. They are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading LaMarcus Aldridge, but a three-team deal might be the only way they could add George.

If San Antonio acquired George and gave the Warriors a run for their money, there’s a chance the All-Star swingman could be convinced to stick around beyond the 2017-2018 season. Plus, the Spurs reportedly have interest in adding other star free agents. That could strengthen their chances of signing George to an extension if they end up trading for him.