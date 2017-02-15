Report: Pistons have explored trade possibilities for Andre Drummond

The Detroit Pistons appear open to making an impactful trade before the Feb. 23 deadline, and apparently no player is off-limits.

Not even Andre Drummond.

Zach Lowe of ESPN.com reports that the Pistons have tried to get a feel for the trade market for both Drummond and star point guard Reggie Jackson, but the team has come away from those talks “disappointed.”

Detroit has quietly explored the trade market for each of its franchise centerpieces, according to sources across the league, and come away disappointed with the potential return. (Van Gundy himself has said anyone is available for “the right price.”) Any Drummond deal at the deadline is an extreme long shot, but Jackson remains in play for Minnesota, Orlando, New Orleans, or some mystery destination. Even if Detroit keeps him, missing the playoffs would put dramatic changes on the table this summer.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, who is also in charge of the team’s basketball operations, has expressed frustration with Drummond’s defense this season. While Drummond is one of the best big men in the NBA, he has a tendency to get lazy on defense and camp out near the hoop. Van Gundy had visions this season of his team playing more aggressive defense, but a lack of effort and some injuries have compromised that approach.

As Lowe said, Jackson seems more likely to be traded. At 26, he is three years older than Drummond and not exactly a franchise cornerstone. Drummond has averaged well over a double-double throughout his career, and he has plenty of room to grow and improve. Jackson’s issues seem less likely to be remedied.

The Pistons are clinging to the No. 8 seed in the East at 26-30, but they have been wildly inconsistent — particularly on defense. That is not a problem Van Gundy is going to deal with for long.

