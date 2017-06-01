Raiders take out newspaper ad supporting Warriors, Draymond Green

The Oakland Raiders appear to be trying to create some goodwill in the Bay Area before their imminent departure to Las Vegas.

The football franchise took out an ad in Thursday’s San Francisco Chronicle supporting the Golden State Warriors ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Raiders took out a full page ad today supporting Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/08p0uoBrNb — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 1, 2017

The Raiders and Warriors play right across from each other in Oakland, though that’s about to change. The Warriors will be moving to San Francisco and the Raiders to Vegas in the next few years.

What’s interesting is that the Raiders chose to feature Draymond Green in their ad supporting the Warriors. Perhaps they’re trying to get him to change his mind after he was critical of the team’s plans to move to Nevada, calling for fans to boycott the franchise.

Two years ago the Raiders did the same thing, only the ad featured an image of Steph Curry.